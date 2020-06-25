Governors face competing voices as reported virus cases rise
Last updated 6/27/2020 at 12:22pm
MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — As Nevada prepared to start reopening parts of its economy last month, a team of medical experts recommended to Gov. Steve Sisolak that he require people wear masks in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor promoted masks but resisted making them a requirement, saying he feared the rule could create a backlash for businesses trying to enforce the order on customers.
With reported coronavirus cases rising the past four weeks, Sisolak on Wednesday finally decided to take their advice and impose the mandate, saying...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)