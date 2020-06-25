Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd's death

 
Last updated 6/25/2020 at 6:39pm



LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a far-reaching police overhaul from Democrats on Thursday, a vote heavy with emotion and symbolism as a divided Congress struggles to address the global outcry over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gathered with members of the Congressional Black Caucus on the Capitol steps, challenging opponents not to allow the deaths to have been in vain or the outpouring of public support for changes to go unmatched. But the collapse of a Senate Republican bill leaves final...



