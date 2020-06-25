Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Pence cancels some political events because of virus spikes

 
Last updated 6/27/2020 at 7:17pm



ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence called off campaign events in Florida and Arizona this coming week as the states experience a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Pence will still travel to those states, which have set records for new confirmed infections in recent days, the White House confirmed, saying he will meet with governors and their health teams.

Pence said Friday during a briefing by the White House's coronavirus task force that he would be visiting Florida, Texas and Arizona to receive a "ground report" on spiking cases of COVD-19 across the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Rendered 06/27/2020 23:20