Pence cancels some political events because of virus spikes

ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence called off campaign events in Florida and Arizona this coming week as the states experience a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Pence will still travel to those states, which have set records for new confirmed infections in recent days, the White House confirmed, saying he will meet with governors and their health teams.

Pence said Friday during a briefing by the White House's coronavirus task force that he would be visiting Florida, Texas and Arizona to receive a "ground report" on spiking cases of COVD-19 across the...