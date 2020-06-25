Police say missing kids' mom helped keep their bodies hidden
Last updated 6/30/2020 at 6:59pm
REBECCA BOONE
Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished in a bizarre case that captured worldwide attention had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids' bodies.
The new felony charges against Lori Vallow Daybell came late Monday, the latest twist in a case tied to the mysterious deaths of the couple's former spouses and their beliefs about zombies and the apocalypse that may have affected their actions.
A judge set Daybell's bail at $1 million during her first court appea...
