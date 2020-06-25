Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Stocks sink as virus cases jump, forcing states to backtrack

 
Last updated 6/26/2020 at 4:35pm



ALEX VEIGA and DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writers

Stocks on Wall Street fell sharply Friday as confirmed new coronavirus infections in the U.S. hit an all-time high, prompting Texas and Florida to reverse course on the reopening of businesses.

The combination injected new jitters into a market that's been mostly riding high since April on hopes that the economy will recover from a deep recession as businesses open doors and Americans begin to feel more confident that they can leave their homes again.

The S&P 500 dropped 2.4%, giving up all of its gains after a rally the day before. The se...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
