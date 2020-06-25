Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

 
Last updated 6/29/2020 at 10:06am



MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era.

Chief Justice John Roberts and his four more liberal colleagues ruled that the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals violates the abortion rights the court first announced in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

The Louisiana law is virtually i...



