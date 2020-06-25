Trump says he's signed a 'strong' order to protect monuments

ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump used Twitter on Friday to call for the arrest of protesters involved in this week's attempt to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson from a park directly in front of the White House. He also tweeted that he had signed an executive order to protect monuments, memorials and statues.

Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for "vandalization of federal property."

He wrote, "MANY people in custody, with many others being sought for Vandalization of Federal Property in Lafayet...