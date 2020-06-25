Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it

 
Last updated 6/28/2020 at 12:01pm



ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting "white power," a racist slogan associated with white supremacists. He later deleted the tweet and the White House said the president had not heard "the one statement" on the video.

The video appeared to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community, and showed dueling demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents.

"Thank you to the great people of The Villages," Trump tweeted. Moments into the video clip he shared,...



