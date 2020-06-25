What to wear: Feds' mixed messages on masks sow confusion

AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

Forgive the American people if they're in a fog about face masks. President Donald Trump and the federal government have done a number on them.

First there was the don't-do-it phase. Then the nice-but-not-for-me dissonance. Followed by the local-rules-don't-apply exceptions. Topped off by Trump's stated suspicion that some people wear masks just to troll him.

It has all added up to a murky message about one of the critical tools in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. And the politicization of the to-wear-or-not-to-wear debate is clear in recent public...