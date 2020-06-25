Young novice protest leaders help drive US wave of dissent

LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

Before George Floyd stopped pleading for air beneath a police officer's knee, 19-year-old Weidmayer Pierre was planning to work at Wal-Mart during his summer break from Palm Beach State College.

Now his days look completely different. Pierre has quit his retail job to focus on organizing Black Lives Matter protests every few days in Florida, determined to channel the groundswell of energy around the world into meaningful reform in his hometown.

"Every time someone gets killed by police brutality we protest once or twice and it's done," said Pierre, who wa...