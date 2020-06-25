Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Another sunny, warm afternoon expected

 
Last updated 6/27/2020 at 12:10pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Fair and seasonal weather is expected Saturday throughout San Diego County after the marine layer burns off, forecasters said.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny and warm, the National Weather Service said, with temperatures in the lower deserts reaching 108-112 degrees.

High temperatures along the coast will range from 69-74 degrees, with overnight lows 59-64, the NWS said. Inland highs will be 78-83 and overnight lows 56-62.

Cooler weather is expected for Sunday through Tuesday as a large low-pressure system deepens over the western United States, forecasters said...



