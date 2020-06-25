California Highway Patrol seeks reaccreditation

SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol will seek public input in June as part of its assessment from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., an internationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to improving law enforcement and public safety services.

The primary purpose of CALEA is to improve the delivery of public safety services by maintaining a comprehensive body of law enforcement standards, establishing and administering an accreditation process and recognizing professional excellence. The CHP, which has been accredited since 2010, is the lar...