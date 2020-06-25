Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California Highway Patrol seeks reaccreditation

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/23/2020 at 11:52pm



SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol will seek public input in June as part of its assessment from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., an internationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to improving law enforcement and public safety services.

The primary purpose of CALEA is to improve the delivery of public safety services by maintaining a comprehensive body of law enforcement standards, establishing and administering an accreditation process and recognizing professional excellence. The CHP, which has been accredited since 2010, is the lar...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/25/2020 16:41