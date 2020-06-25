Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

County reports single-day record of 497 new COVID-19 cases

 
Last updated 6/28/2020 at 4:36pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials have reported a single-day record of 497 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death, bringing the county's totals to 13,334 cases and 36 fatalities.

Sunday marked the seventh time in eight days that health authorities reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the county reported 440 new cases, the highest number until Sunday.

On Saturday, the county reported 436 new cases.

The death reported Sunday was of a woman who was in her early 60s, officials said.

The county recorded 8,301 tests Saturday and 6% were pos...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
