Driver arrested after fiery SUV crash north of Pala

PALA (CNS) - An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a fiery crash off a rural road just south of Temecula killed one passenger and injured two others in the vehicle, authorities said today.

The crash was reported shortly before 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on Pala Temecula Road, just south of Temecula, according to information from California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Smale.

Investigators determined an 18-year-old man from Pala was driving a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV at a high speed when the vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree, Smale said.

One passenger i...