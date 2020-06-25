End of an Era: Craig Pinnell steps away from Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club

Craig and Marin Pinnell turned Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club into one of the most successful youth and high school sports programs in San Diego County history since founding the program in 2007. Marin stepped away a few years ago to spend time with the couple's daughter and Craig announced he was stepping down last Friday.

Craig Pinnell, who along with his wife Marin, founded Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club in 2007, announced Friday, June 19, that he was stepping down from the club in an email to players and parents.

Just two days before Father's Day, Craig said he wanted to spend more time with his family to watch his daughter grow up.

"I have decided to step out of coaching and running the club," Craig said in the email. "After spending this time with my family, I realize how much I have been missing each day, especially with Gwyndolynn growing up so fast.

"I have loved our rugby family which we started way back...