Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook drops from 7th to 14th-lowest COVID-19 infections

 
Last updated 6/25/2020 at 2:50pm



Fallbrook’s number of coronavirus cases jumped from 46 last week to 63 as of June 23, while San Diego County recorded just under 11,100 cases after two straight dates of more than 300 new positive tests.

County health officials reported 302 new COVID-19 infections Monday, June 22, raising the cumulative total to 11,096 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 338.

The 302 new cases represent the second-largest increase since the pandemic began and 5% of the 5,831 tests reported Monday. The largest increase in cases came Sunday, when 310 tests or 7% of that day's tests were repor...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
