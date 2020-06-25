Health officials report 436 daily COVID-19 cases and two deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported 436 new positive COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Saturday, bringing the county's totals to 12,837 cases and 360 fatalities.

Saturday marked the sixth time in seven days that health authorities reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the county reported 440 new cases, a record.

Three new cases were reported Friday in Fallbrook, bringing the total up to 82 total cases. Bonsall reported one more, bringing the total to 10, and Pala still sits at two cases. The numbers for Saturday in each town were not...