Heath officials report 436 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 2 new deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials have reported 436 new positive COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 12,837 cases and 360 fatalities.

Saturday marked the sixth time in seven days that health authorities reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the county reported 440 new cases, a record.

The deaths reported Saturday were of a woman and a man who died June 25, they were in their early 70s and 80s, respectively, officials said. The man who did not have underlying health conditions.

The county recorded 9,172 tests Frid...