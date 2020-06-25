Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Man shot by police in downtown San Diego

Police say the man pointed a gun at officers

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/28/2020 at 10:35am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man is recovering today after being shot by police, authorities said.

The man - who officers thought they recognized from a wanted poster - pointed a gun at them, according to authorities' account of events.

Two San Diego police officers, who were in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Saturday noticed a man leaving a building on the west side of the street and thought he resembled a man sought in connection with a recent robbery, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

The officers tried to engage the man, before he took out a gun and po...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/28/2020 12:22