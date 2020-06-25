Margaret Hunter sentencing for campaign fund misuse delayed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A judge approved a joint motion Monday to delay sentencing for nearly two more months for Margaret Hunter, who pleaded guilty along with her husband, former Rep. Duncan Hunter, to federal conspiracy charges for misusing campaign funds to support years of personal expenditures.

Margaret Hunter was slated to be sentenced next Monday, but COVID-19-related concerns led the prosecution and defense to jointly agree to postpone her sentencing until Aug. 24, "in the hope that the present public emergency will have abated'' by then.

U.S. District Judge Thomas J. Whelan agreed to gr...