By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Missing 27-year-old woman believed to have been at Pala Casino Wednesday night

 
Last updated 6/26/2020 at 11:18am

Sheriff's deputies are seeking information on a missing woman whose last known location was Pala Casino.

Katelyn Schwindt, 27, was reported missing to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's San Marcos station around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies said.

The reporting party told the Sheriff's Department that Schwindt had posted a message on her Facebook page indicating she was at Pala Casino the night prior, and thought she was possibly drugged and assaulted. Schwindt was unable to provide her location.

Sheriff's deputies and detectives were unable to locate Schwindt, and asked anyone wit...



