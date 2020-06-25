Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported by county, will be on state watchlist tomorrow

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A record 584 new COVID-19 cases were reported today in San Diego County heading into a holiday weekend and California has notified the county it will be placed on the state's monitoring list tomorrow, meaning local officials are likely to close or place new restrictions on businesses.

The number of cases has now reached 15,207, and the 584 cases reported Thursday is the sixth time in a week the number of daily cases have been more than 400. Of the 8,510 tests reported Thursday, 7% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 4.9%.

As of Thursday after...