Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Sheriff's Department locates missing 27-year-old woman

 
Last updated 6/27/2020 at 1:34am

Sheriff's deputies were able to locate a missing 27-year-old woman whose last known location was Pala Casino, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced early Saturday morning.

Katelyn Schwindt, 27, was reported missing to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's San Marcos station on Thursday, deputies said.

The reporting party told the Sheriff's Department that Schwindt had posted a message on her Facebook page indicating she was at Pala Casino the night prior, and thought she was possibly harmed.

Sheriff's deputies located Schwindt safely in Escondido on Friday; she told depu...



