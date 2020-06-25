Shining some light on the bright side of COVID-19

Attorney James C. Alvord, who specializes in family trusts and wills, offers to help people with their legal needs at reduced fees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whew! That was close. Nothing gets your attention like a brush with death. I refer, of course, to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which changed the world and continues to threaten lives even as people are told the worst is behind them.

As an attorney specializing in family trusts and wills, I can see how the coronavirus has motivated many people to think about their own mortality. If there is a bright side to this mess, it's that people are now focused on their safety, staying out of harm's way and their family's future.

I'm reminded of a day many years ago when I was in an auto dealership's waiting room, anxious to sign the closing papers on a new car. I glanced around the room and saw Randy Jones, the Hall of Fame pitcher who won many a game for the San Diego Padres in the 1970s. He was there buying a new car just like me, only his car was way more expensive. Jones proved to be a great person with whom to share a waiting room. He was very cordial, very funny and modest to a fault.

I remember asking Jones what was his favorite pitch. Known as a "junk" pitcher specializing in slow curves and assorted "soft" pitches designed to fool, not overpower, batters, his answer surprised me.

"I always found that a fastball just under the chin got their attention," was his reply.

Motivated by the ever-present threat of getting hit in the face by a fast-moving, very hard object, the batters concentrated on what could go wrong rather than hitting a prodigious home run. And more times than not, hesitant batters struck out.

And so it is with people's lives today, this virus "fastball" has their attention. I've noticed a real spike in my law practice as more and more clients are calling these days to create a family trust or tune up one they already have. They call to make sure they will be deciding what happens to their estate after they're gone, not the government or some judge who knows nothing about their family.

In the spirit of, "We're all in this together," I'd like to help people get their affairs in order now, before that virus fastball gets any closer.

In addition to temporarily reducing the attorney fees I charge for drafting wills, trusts or other legal documents, I am also setting up interest-free, long-term payment plans for anyone who may find cash in short supply. It's now possible to get your legal affairs in order for a lot less money.

You'll have wills, health care directives, powers of attorney and several other documents that will help your family prosper and avoid government interference long after you're gone.

The important thing is to get the process started. I hope you'll call today to make an appointment for your free consultation.

