Some challenges of going remote with a business

The internet has made it possible for businesses in various industries to go remote, but such a transition does have some unique challenges.

FALLBROOK – The number of professionals working remotely has risen dramatically over the last decade-plus. According to an analysis from Flexjobs and Global Workplace Analytics, there was a 159% increase in remote between 2005 and 2017.

That shift toward remote work might have been silent and gradual for much of the 21st century, but the volume was ramped up during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in March 2020. In an effort to slow the spread of the potentially dangerous virus, government officials urged businesses to allow their employees to work remotely and just like that the num...