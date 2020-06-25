I am writing about the George Floyd protest outbreak. I am concerned about all of our brothers and sisters, no matter their color… Jesus loves all his children, did we forget that? Floyd has gotten enough recognition, not to mention four services and all the rioting and looting, also the chance of a second coronavirus outbreak.

We all need to say out loud that all lives matter, so let’s stop now with the Floyd protests and realize white people matter and brown people matter.

Why do the black people want to kill more brothers and sisters; they are not thinking of their own lives by continuing to protest and loot stores and businesses when they are already suffering from being shut down from COVID 19. This is ridiculous.

Lori Benedict