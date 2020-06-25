Minerva Scholarship: Helping young women achieve their goals

One of my passions in public service is encouraging young women to fulfill their life’s potential by taking full advantage of available educational opportunities. As Minority Leader and a member of the Legislative Women’s Caucus, I am happy to spread the word about the Minerva Scholarship program, established by the Women in California Leadership Foundation to educate, support and empower young women and girls. The foundation is committed to providing select young women of good character and demonstrated accomplishments with scholarships to help them achieve their objectives.

Applications for the Minerva Scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year are now available. Up to 80 one-time $2,500 scholarships will be awarded, along with one $10,000 scholarship. All female California residents may apply for consideration. Applicants, either graduate or undergraduate, must be enrolled full-time in an accredited college for the 2020-2021 academic year, with a minimum GPA of 2.5. While the program is aimed at full-time students, part-time students may apply if extenuating circumstances have resulted in less than a full class load, but an explanation must accompany the application. The scholarship program is also open to previous Minerva Scholarship winners.

The application process is simple. Just fill out the application cover sheet, along with a 250-word personal statement and include your resume, transcripts, two letters of recommendation and a copy of your college acceptance letter or enrollment verification letter. All applications and supporting documentation must be received by July 15. Late applications will not be accepted. For more information, visit my website at https://ad75.asmrc.org.

All Californians should be able to reach their full potential. I am proud to help ensure that our outstanding young women can take their places among the future leaders of this great state.

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.