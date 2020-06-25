The latest openings in San Diego County

We continue to make progress in reopening San Diego County, while also keeping our communities safe. The latest openings include, nail salons, facial salons, estheticians, skin care, cosmetology, massages, tattoo and piercing parlors and other personal services. Wedding ceremonies that follow the religious services guidance are also allowed.

We continue to increase our testing capacity in San Diego County, with over 4,000 San Diegans tested every day. The rate continues to remain steady at 3% of those testing positive for COVID-19.

At our next board meeting, I’m going to be focusing on the following restrictions to be lifted while maintaining appropriate social distancing: churches with no capacity, gatherings outdoors, gatherings indoors, hotel meetings and conferences, wedding receptions, theme parks and playgrounds. San Diegans have proven they’re willing to reopen safely, and I believe we should continue to give responsible people more freedom and flexibility.

I also teamed up with county Supervisor Kristin Gaspar to relax zoning requirements while businesses adapt to the new social distancing requirements to protect their customers and employees. It includes temporarily allowing restaurants and other businesses in the unincorporated area to use parking and sidewalks as dining and commercial areas, allowing curbside pickup, possibly allowing road closures in commercial districts to encourage additional pedestrian/commercial activity and much more.

We continue to make progress, San Diego County. Let’s keep the momentum.