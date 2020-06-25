The value of friends and family

It's hard to put a value on friends, until you've had them for a while.

I've heard people say that if you can count your friends on one hand, consider yourself lucky!

It's important to have friends, just as it is important to have family.

In fact, if you can have both friends and family, I think you have it made.

With all of the recent events going on in the world, I find myself checking in with my friends and family, a little more frequently than usual.

Although I am not one to worry usually, I feel more concerned about what everyone is doing, where they are and that they are aware of th...