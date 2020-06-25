Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Escondido restaurant shut down by county for alleged health order violations

 
Last updated 6/26/2020 at 4:58pm



ESCONDIDO (CNS) - An Escondido restaurant has been ordered by the county to shutter its doors after its owner allegedly refused to comply with the county's COVID-19-related public health order.

County health officials issued the notice Thursday to Hernandez Hideaway, stating that the establishment must remain closed until its owner prepares a revised COVID-19 Restaurant Operating Plan, which would show the county ``that social distancing and sanitation standards will be followed in Hernandez Hideaway.''

The county's order alleges that following its May 21 reopening, the date when coun...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
