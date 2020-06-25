Escondido restaurant shut down by county for alleged health order violations

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - An Escondido restaurant has been ordered by the county to shutter its doors after its owner allegedly refused to comply with the county's COVID-19-related public health order.

County health officials issued the notice Thursday to Hernandez Hideaway, stating that the establishment must remain closed until its owner prepares a revised COVID-19 Restaurant Operating Plan, which would show the county ``that social distancing and sanitation standards will be followed in Hernandez Hideaway.''

The county's order alleges that following its May 21 reopening, the date when coun...