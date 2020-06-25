No criminal charges to be sought in SDSU frat pledge's death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A months-long criminal investigation into the death of a San Diego State University student who fell from his bunk bed and struck his head revealed "no basis'' for manslaughter or hazing charges, according to a joint statement released today by the university's police department and the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

The death of 19-year-old Dylan Hernandez, who fell from his bunk last Nov. 7, and died in a hospital the following day, generated extensive conversations about fraternity culture and hazing, and led to suspensions of more than a dozen fraterni...