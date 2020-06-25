Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

PG&E fined $4 million in deaths of 84 people in 2018 fire

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/26/2020 at 1:03am

Bill Smith, interim CEO and president of PG&E Corp., listens as Butte County Superior Court Judge Michael Deems announces the penalties for its role in the 2018 Camp Fire, during the criminal sentencing hearing in the trial of Pacific Gas and Electric Corp. in Chico, Thursday, June 18. AP photo/Rich Pedroncelli photo

Michael Liedtke

The Associated Press

Pacific Gas and Electric was fined $4 million Thursday, June 18, for the deaths of 84 people killed in a nightmarish Northern California wildfire ignited by the its long-neglected electrical grid. The sentencing comes as the nation's largest utility prepares to end a 17-month bankruptcy proceeding triggered by the catastrophe.

The maximum penalty assessed by Butte County Superior Court Judge Michael Deems was a mere formality, given that PG&E reached a plea agreement three months ago to resolve manslaughter and other charges. They stemmed from a Nov...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/26/2020 02:45