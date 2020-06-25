PG&E fined $4 million in deaths of 84 people in 2018 fire
Michael Liedtke
The Associated Press
Pacific Gas and Electric was fined $4 million Thursday, June 18, for the deaths of 84 people killed in a nightmarish Northern California wildfire ignited by the its long-neglected electrical grid. The sentencing comes as the nation's largest utility prepares to end a 17-month bankruptcy proceeding triggered by the catastrophe.
The maximum penalty assessed by Butte County Superior Court Judge Michael Deems was a mere formality, given that PG&E reached a plea agreement three months ago to resolve manslaughter and other charges. They stemmed from a Nov...
