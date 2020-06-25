Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Supervisor Fletcher, Assemblywoman Gonzalez disclose possible COVID exposure

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/26/2020 at 11:13am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and his wife, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, announced late Thursday afternoon they are going into quarantine due to possible coronavirus exposure.

``We were notified today that we had close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19,'' Fletcher and Gonzalez said in a joint statement. ``While we have both tested negative and have no symptoms, we will be following the public health guidance of a 14-day quarantine for those who have been in contact with a positive case.''

Fletcher and Gonzalez, D-San Dieg...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/26/2020 11:21