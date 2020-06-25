Supervisor Fletcher, Assemblywoman Gonzalez disclose possible COVID exposure

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and his wife, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, announced late Thursday afternoon they are going into quarantine due to possible coronavirus exposure.

``We were notified today that we had close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19,'' Fletcher and Gonzalez said in a joint statement. ``While we have both tested negative and have no symptoms, we will be following the public health guidance of a 14-day quarantine for those who have been in contact with a positive case.''

Fletcher and Gonzalez, D-San Dieg...