Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival canceled this year

The Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival has been canceled for 2020 after Riverside County's top public health officer ordered the already postponed event, Sept. 25-27, to be postponed again. Valley News/Shane Gibson

According to organizers, the postponed Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival set for Sept. 25-27, at Lake Skinner Recreation Area has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns regarding a potential fall resurgence.

Organizers said in a news release that the orders came down from top Riverside County Public Health officer, Dr. Cameron Kaiser.

"This order is issued based on concerns of a fall resurgence of COVID-19 both within the county of Riverside and worldwide, scientific evidence regarding the most effective approach to slow transmission of communicable diseases ge...