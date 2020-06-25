Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival canceled this year

 
Last updated 6/26/2020 at 1:10am

The Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival has been canceled for 2020 after Riverside County's top public health officer ordered the already postponed event, Sept. 25-27, to be postponed again. Valley News/Shane Gibson

According to organizers, the postponed Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival set for Sept. 25-27, at Lake Skinner Recreation Area has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns regarding a potential fall resurgence.

Organizers said in a news release that the orders came down from top Riverside County Public Health officer, Dr. Cameron Kaiser.

"This order is issued based on concerns of a fall resurgence of COVID-19 both within the county of Riverside and worldwide, scientific evidence regarding the most effective approach to slow transmission of communicable diseases ge...



