Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival canceled this year
Last updated 6/26/2020 at 1:10am
According to organizers, the postponed Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival set for Sept. 25-27, at Lake Skinner Recreation Area has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns regarding a potential fall resurgence.
Organizers said in a news release that the orders came down from top Riverside County Public Health officer, Dr. Cameron Kaiser.
"This order is issued based on concerns of a fall resurgence of COVID-19 both within the county of Riverside and worldwide, scientific evidence regarding the most effective approach to slow transmission of communicable diseases ge...
