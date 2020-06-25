Temecula will close Old Town streets for restaurant social distancing plan
Last updated 6/26/2020 at 1am
Plans approved by Temecula City Council earlier this month to shut down Old Town Front Street and two other roadways in Old Town temporarily to allow restaurants to move tables outside to maintain social distancing standards as much as possible as coronavirus-related restrictions on business begin to be lifted have been placed into action.
Old Town Front Street, along with Fourth and Fifth streets, are closed to vehicular traffic and Old Town Front Street down between Second and Sixth streets, while Fourth and Fifth streets between Mercedes Street and the Murrieta Creek are now temporarily...
