Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

UCSD report touts benefits of immigration to San Diego

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/30/2020 at 6:50pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than one-third of essential workers in the health and agriculture sectors of the city of San Diego are immigrants providing critical services to residents and businesses, according to a newly published report.

The analysis, released Monday by the U.S. Immigration Policy Center at UC San Diego, was developed with the goal of providing insight into local foreign-born populations and their contributions to the area's workforce, economy and overall diversity, according to the La Jolla university and city officials.

``San Diego has immigrants from around the globe (w...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/30/2020 21:00