UCSD report touts benefits of immigration to San Diego
Last updated 6/30/2020 at 6:50pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than one-third of essential workers in the health and agriculture sectors of the city of San Diego are immigrants providing critical services to residents and businesses, according to a newly published report.
The analysis, released Monday by the U.S. Immigration Policy Center at UC San Diego, was developed with the goal of providing insight into local foreign-born populations and their contributions to the area's workforce, economy and overall diversity, according to the La Jolla university and city officials.
``San Diego has immigrants from around the globe (w...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)