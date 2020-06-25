Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Alanis adds SDHSSA male athlete of the year to honors

 
Austin Alanis earned the position of Bonsall High School salutatorian for the class of 2020 based on his GPA alone. The San Diego High School Sports Association annually honors a male athlete and a female athlete from each CIF San Diego Section school based on athletic and leadership criteria as well as grades, and Alanis was the Bonsall High School selection for the male Senior Scholar-Athlete.

“No one would question Austin getting the award. He can be seen running on campus and around his neighborhood in the offseason, knowing it’s that extra work that helps to garner success,” Eric...



