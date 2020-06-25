Ford twins share Bonsall's SDHSSA female athlete of the year honor

The San Diego High School Sports Association annually honors one male student-athlete and one female student-athlete from each school. In the case of Bonsall High School, the Ford twins shared this year's award for the honored female senior.

Officially, only one female can receive the Senior Scholar-Athlete award, so Abigayle Ford will be the formal recipient, but Bonsall High School will recognize both Abigayle Ford and Isabella Ford.

"They are a great example of siblings being supportive of each other and alternatively being competitive with each other, continually pushing each other to i...