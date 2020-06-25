Koleszar given LPGA Dinah Shore Scholarship

Claire Koleszar is the winner of the LPGA Dinah Shore Scholarship; she will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall.

Claire Koleszar will try for a berth on the 2021-2022 University of Michigan women’s golf team, but she will start her Michigan golf career at the club level and will fund part of her college tuition with the LPGA Dinah Shore Scholarship she received.

“It’s something I’m really excited to do,” Koleszar said.

Koleszar, who lives in Fallbrook and graduated from Mission Vista High School recently, also captured class salutatorian honors.

Although there was not a berth for her on the 2020-2021 Michigan varsity roster, playing on the club team will give Koleszar the same status as a ...