Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SD Loyal soccer club to resume play July 11 with away match at Salt Lake

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/2/2020 at 2:08pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The USL Championship soccer league announced Thursday it will resume its 2020 season starting July 11 with local side San Diego Loyal SC facing defending title-holder Real Monarchs SLC at 1 p.m. in Salt Lake City.

Launched on June 19, 2019, San Diego Loyal is the newest member of USL Championship and is coached by legendary former Los Angeles Galaxy and United States Men's National Team player Landon Donovan. The league shut down play in March due to COVID-19.

``We couldn't be more excited to finally step on the field again and play,'' said Donovan, the team's execut...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/02/2020 21:36