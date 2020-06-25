SD Loyal soccer club to resume play July 11 with away match at Salt Lake

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The USL Championship soccer league announced Thursday it will resume its 2020 season starting July 11 with local side San Diego Loyal SC facing defending title-holder Real Monarchs SLC at 1 p.m. in Salt Lake City.

Launched on June 19, 2019, San Diego Loyal is the newest member of USL Championship and is coached by legendary former Los Angeles Galaxy and United States Men's National Team player Landon Donovan. The league shut down play in March due to COVID-19.

``We couldn't be more excited to finally step on the field again and play,'' said Donovan, the team's execut...