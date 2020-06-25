California voters could expand vote to some 17-year-olds

SACRAMENTO (AP) - California voters will decide in November whether 17-year-olds should be allowed to vote in primaries or special elections if they will turn 18 by the date of the general election.

The California Assembly approved a proposed Constitutional amendment on Friday by a vote of 54-8. Voters must still approve the amendment before it can become law.

At least 17 states and the District of Columbia already allow 17-year-olds to vote in primary or special elections if they will turn 18 by the date of the general election. Some states allow 17-year-olds to participate in presidential...