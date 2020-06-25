Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California voters could expand vote to some 17-year-olds

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/26/2020 at 5:31pm

SACRAMENTO (AP) - California voters will decide in November whether 17-year-olds should be allowed to vote in primaries or special elections if they will turn 18 by the date of the general election.

The California Assembly approved a proposed Constitutional amendment on Friday by a vote of 54-8. Voters must still approve the amendment before it can become law.

At least 17 states and the District of Columbia already allow 17-year-olds to vote in primary or special elections if they will turn 18 by the date of the general election. Some states allow 17-year-olds to participate in presidential...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019