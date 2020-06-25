Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

How California went from success story to virus hot spot

 
Last updated 7/2/2020 at 4:38pm

In this May 24, 2020, file photo, visitors gather on the beach during the Memorial Day weekend in Newport Beach, Calif. California's mood has gone from optimistic to sour as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise heading into the July 4th weekend. Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered bars and indoor restaurant dining closed in most of the state, many beaches are off limits, and he's imploring Californians to avoid holiday gatherings with family and friends. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - Heading into Memorial Day weekend, California's mood was celebratory. The state had avoided dire predictions of a coronavirus surge, hospitalizations were starting to decline and restaurants and most other businesses had reopened.

As July 4th approaches, the mood has soured. Infection rates and hospitalizations are rising fast. Most bars have been ordered closed along with inside dining at restaurants. Many beaches are off-limits or have restrictions to limit crowds. Fireworks shows are canceled and Gov. Gavin Newsom is imploring residents...



