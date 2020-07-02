Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Amanda Smith named to dean's list

 
BOSTON – Amanda Smith of Fallbrook has been named to the Emerson College dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Smith is studying writing, literature and publishing as a member of the class of 2021. The requirement to make Emerson College’s dean’s list is a GPA of 3.7 or higher.

Based in Boston, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city's Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning.

Submitted by Emerson College.


 
