Amanda Smith named to dean's list

BOSTON – Amanda Smith of Fallbrook has been named to the Emerson College dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Smith is studying writing, literature and publishing as a member of the class of 2021. The requirement to make Emerson College’s dean’s list is a GPA of 3.7 or higher.

Submitted by Emerson College.