Book fundraiser to benefit the needy

 
Last updated 7/2/2020 at 2:46pm



OCEANSIDE – The Brother Benno’s Auxiliary is hosting a “Driveway Booksale” Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a private home in Oceanside. Several gently used hard-cover, paperback and children’s books will be available in several different genres at bargain prices.

Social distancing and safety are priority, so bring a face mask. Email [email protected] Tuesday, July 7, for directions. Proceeds will be used to support the Brother Benno Foundation that helps the homeless, low-income and military families with food, clothing and social services as well as recovery homes.

Submitted by Brother Benno’s Auxiliary.


 
