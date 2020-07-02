Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Brooke Road speed limit re-certified for radar

 
The 45-mph speed limit on Brooke Road has been recertified for radar enforcement.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Tuesday, June 24, approved the recertification for the 0.68 miles between Winter Haven Road and Stage Coach Lane.

In order for a speed limit to be enforceable by radar, a speed survey must show that the speed limit is within an adjacent 5 mph increment to the 85th percentile speed. Periodic recertification, including a supporting speed survey, is required for continued radar enforcement and the county’s Department of Public Works or a DPW contractor typically...



