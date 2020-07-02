Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Caitlin Miller named to dean's list

 
Last updated 7/2/2020 at 4:38pm



WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – In recognition of academic performance, University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 and be in good academic standing.

Among those students earning this recognition is Caitlin Miller of Fallbrook.

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, the university is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs.

Submitted by University of th...



