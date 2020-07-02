Caitlin Miller named to dean's list

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – In recognition of academic performance, University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 and be in good academic standing.

Among those students earning this recognition is Caitlin Miller of Fallbrook.

