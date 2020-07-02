Christian Miller named to president's list

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – In recognition of academic performance, University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

Christian Miller of Fallbrook was named to the president’s list for spring 2020.

To be eligible for the president’s list, students must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in University of the Cumberlands Engage and be in good academic standing.

University of the Cumberlands is the largest and most affordable private university in Kentucky. Submitted by University of the Cumber...