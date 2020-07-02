Ewig, Puerta, Schmutz receive FFA State Degree

Three members of Fallbrook High School's National FFA Organization chapter have been awarded their FFA State Degree.

Kassidy Ewig, Stefanie Puerta, and Ethan Schmutz met the requirements to obtain their FFA State Degree, which is the state level's highest honor. Puerta and Schmutz graduated from Fallbrook High School this spring. Ewig was a junior during the 2019-20 school year.

On a statewide basis approximately 1,800 FFA members, or approximately 3% of all FFA members, receive their FFA State Degree each year. Applications for the FFA State Degree are accepted or rejected based on meetin...