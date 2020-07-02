Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Ewig, Puerta, Schmutz receive FFA State Degree

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/2/2020 at 4:39pm

Fallbrook FFA chapter president Stefanie Puerta holds the FFA State Degree.

Three members of Fallbrook High School's National FFA Organization chapter have been awarded their FFA State Degree.

Kassidy Ewig, Stefanie Puerta, and Ethan Schmutz met the requirements to obtain their FFA State Degree, which is the state level's highest honor. Puerta and Schmutz graduated from Fallbrook High School this spring. Ewig was a junior during the 2019-20 school year.

On a statewide basis approximately 1,800 FFA members, or approximately 3% of all FFA members, receive their FFA State Degree each year. Applications for the FFA State Degree are accepted or rejected based on meetin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/03/2020 09:31