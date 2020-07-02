Historical society to reopen museum

FALLBROOK – After almost four months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fallbrook Historical Society will reopen July 12.

For July and August, the Historical Society Heritage Center, located off Rockycrest Road, will be open every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The historical society board said they hoped to add Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. sometime in September.

The main museum, Pittenger House and the Gem and Mineral Room will be available for tours starting July 12. Docents will be available to present guided tours, all at no charge to the public.

As a reminder, state COVID-19 mandates will be followed, including the wearing of masks etc. As always, the museum will also be available for research.

Everyone is invited to come take a journey into the rich past of the Fallbrook community.

For more information, visit http://FallbrookHistoricalSociety.org or call 760-723-4125.

Submitted by Fallbrook Historical Society.