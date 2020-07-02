Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Kornelsen named to dean's list

 
Last updated 7/2/2020 at 4:51pm



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Caroline Kornelsen of Fallbrook has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The dean’s list recognized nearly 1,800 students with superior academic performances at the end of the spring semester.

To be on the dean’s list, University of Arkansas Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA.

With about 10,000 students and 100 programs, University of Arkansas Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be foun...



